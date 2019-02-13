KEMAH
A five-year, $210 million project to expand state Highway 146 got off to an almost inconspicuous start Wednesday with the closure of a beloved boat ramp, some signs announcing ongoing construction and a few trucks parked along the road.
But the four-phase project that has been in the works for decades to expand state Highway 146 between Red Bluff Road in Seabrook on through Kemah, widening it from a six-lane to a 12-lane freeway, will soon transform the northern reaches of Galveston County.
It will also cause business and traffic problems in the short-term, multiple local and state officials said during a groundbreaking on Wednesday.
“We’ve talked about this day ever since I’ve been in political office, about seven years ago,” Kemah Mayor Carl Joiner said. “I’m excited it begins on this day, with sunshine, and, so far, on schedule.”
More and more people are using the state Highway 146 corridor each day, and the number will double over the next 20 years, said Quincy Allen, the Houston district engineer for the Texas Department of Transportation.
Traffic counts show an average of about 46,000 vehicles cross the bridge between Kemah and Seabrook each day, Allen said.
But state officials are hopeful the project, which will take more than a year and include widening the northbound side of the Seabrook-Kemah bridge — adding a 14-foot bikeway — and constructing a new frontage road for northbound traffic, will help keep up with the growing demand, officials said.
It’s one of the biggest projects ever for the Houston district of the Texas Department of Transportation, Allen said.
The bridge is the northern gateway to Kemah, which is Galveston County’s second-most popular tourist destination, drawing about 4 million annual visitors.
Crews on Wednesday began work on that first phase by closing the boat ramps under the bridge, officials said. In coming weeks, crews will place concrete barriers on the bridge and re-stripe it to shift traffic to the west, maintaining two open lanes at all times, officials said.
Crews will close the south U-turn access road on the Kemah side of the bridge at 9 p.m. Feb. 19, officials said. That closure will remain until the widening is complete in about 15 months.
In the months leading up to Wednesday’s groundbreaking, just fewer than 50 businesses in Seabrook were affected by the construction project, some lost part of their property and some had to move to new sites, and city officials have cut about $300,000 from their yearly sales tax projections, they said.
“We’re already seeing the changes this project brings,” said Seabrook Mayor Thom Kolupski at a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday. “But we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
That was the message echoed by the more than 10 officials who spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony — the project could cause traffic delays and slower business in the short-term, but will open up new business and development opportunities once it’s complete.
The hope among locals was that crews would complete the project on time, because five years is a long while, said Mike McNamara, mayor of Clear Lake Shores.
Once the project around Kemah and Seabrook is complete, plans also call for similar construction from FM 518 to FM 517 to follow as early as 2021, transportation officials have said. Finally, a project to widen the highway to a point just north of the Texas City Wye is being designed and studied but remains unfunded.
“We’ll need to be patient, because this will be a trying project because of the length of time and the depth of it,” Galveston County Commissioner Darrell Apffel said. “But this is too important of a project not to embrace and move forward with.”
Once complete, the road will also serve as a better hurricane evacuation route, Apffel said.
