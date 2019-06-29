BACLIFF
Deputies shot and killed a man armed with a shotgun Friday evening after an attempt to serve warrants led to a standoff, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
The deputies had responded to a call just before 8 p.m. at a residence in the 4400 block of Sixth Street in Bacliff about a wanted man who was armed and barricaded inside, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
A bail bondsman had attempted to take the man into custody on a Harris County warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity, he said.
The man was also wanted in Galveston County on three felony warrants listed as manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm, Trochesset said.
Deputies negotiated with the man for several hours, but he confronted them with a shotgun, refused commands to disarm, was shot by deputies and died at the scene, Trochesset said.
The sheriff’s office Saturday morning hadn’t disclosed the man’s name, how many deputies fired, how many shots were fired or the deputies’ names.
The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and the Galveston County District Attorney's Office are conducting an investigation into the death, Trochesset said.
