Dickinson residents this week complained that irregular garbage pickup by Republic Services Inc. has led to trashed neighborhoods across the city.
“I get up every morning and see trash strewn over my neighborhood,” said Byron Atkins of the Bayou Lakes neighborhood. “The wind blows lids off and blows trash around, and I pick up the trash that blows into my yard. You’d be mad too if you had to go and pick up trash because the garbage collector didn’t pick it up.”
The problem has persisted for six weeks, Atkins said. His next-door neighbor, DeeDee Martinez, said it has been more like 10 weeks total since the problem began.
“I’ve been contacting Republic for about seven weeks,” Martinez said. “About 10 weeks ago, we would get maybe one trash pickup in a week, and even though we were paying extra for recycling services, we could see that they were dumping the recycling into the same receptacle as the trash.”
Pickup in Bayou Lakes is supposed to happen twice a week with recycling pickup in between. The city of Dickinson contracts with Republic to provide trash services for the city but payment for services goes through each individual household to the company, not through the city.
Bayou Lakes is near the bayou in Dickinson, with fields and forests on two sides, Martinez said. Wildlife is attracted to the neighborhood when trash is spilled or overflowing.
“Normally, there’s no debris at all, but the other day, after a storm and eight days worth of trash in front of every house, it looked like a wasteland with stinky trash everywhere,” she said.
Martinez reached out to City Administrator Chris Heard and Mayor Julie Masters and said both of them assured her they had reached out to Republic and had a plan to improve service.
“Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to have worked because the trash collectors are still missing people,” Martinez said.
This week, Martinez’s trash was picked up on Tuesday but Atkins’ and another neighbor’s was not. They believe it’s because Martinez uses a Republic trash receptacle she rents from the company and the others use their own receptacles or just garbage bags.
Atkins said that when he complained to the city, Heard told him that’s an issue to be worked out between each individual client and Republic, not with the city.
But Heard did not deny serious problems with the city’s trash collection and its contract with Republic.
“A couple of weeks ago, it literally went off the rails here,” Heard said. At that time, everyone in Dickinson depending on trash pickup from Republic went four days without a garbage truck anywhere in sight.
“It was bad,” Heard said. “I was like ‘What in the Sam Houston is going on here?’”
Heard called a meeting with Republic senior leadership at city hall after that fiasco, and firmly demanded a solution, he said. On the following Saturday, eight Republic trucks showed up and were monitored as they attended to every trash can awaiting pickup, Heard said.
“After that, we agreed that they would provide me with a daily update of any problems,” Heard said. “If someone has missed service, we’ve asked residents to notify the city before the trucks head back, and before the trucks leave Dickinson, they call to ask if pickup was missed anywhere.
“I think we have a method of communication in place for errors to be corrected, but it’s still not a perfect system.”
Republic Services of Houston attributed the problem to “weather-related delays in the Dickinson area related to heavy storms earlier this month.
“Dickinson received more than a foot of rain, which resulted in flooding that in some areas caused trash containers to float down streets,” Republic said.
The company said it responded by doubling the number of collection teams serving the area and was caught up as of May 11, confirming that it provides daily updates to the city administrator assuring that every street has been serviced.
Dickinson’s contract with Republic comes up for renewal in March 2020, at which time, the city will put out a request for proposals for a new contract from all eligible trash services companies, including Republic, Heard said.
“We all generally agree that the contract we’re currently under is less than desirable,” Heard said.
“We’ll make a decision based on the totality of the circumstances.”
