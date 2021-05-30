Gustavo Silva, 12, kicks a soccer ball on the beach near the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier in Galveston on Friday, May 28, 2021. Silva and his family are visiting the island from Kansas City for the Memorial Day weekend.
A child walks past a star-spangled kite on the beach in Galveston on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Beachgoers line the shore in Galveston on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A beachgoer carries skim boards on the beach in Galveston on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Gustavo Silva, 12, kicks a soccer ball on the beach near the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier in Galveston on Friday, May 28, 2021. Silva and his family are visiting the island from Kansas City for the Memorial Day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.