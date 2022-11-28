LEAGUE CITY
Candidates for Position 7 on the League City council were gearing up Monday for a week of campaigning as early voting for a runoff election got underway.
Candidate Larissa Ramirez, who spent most of Monday campaigning at polling locations, said turnout was lower than she expected.
“It has been extremely slow today,” Ramirez said. “I think it may ramp up as we get closer to the election date.”
The runoff election is one of two occurring in the county on Dec. 6.
Galveston Independent School District’s 7-G position also was forced into a runoff election, the result of a 50 percent tie between Mindy Lakin, the incumbent, and Ken Jencks.
Both school board candidates finished with 1,060 votes each.
League City candidates went head to head during the Nov. 8 general election, with Sean Saunders finishing with 38.92 percent of the vote, and Ramirez with 39.3 percent, according to complete returns.
Ange Mertens, who finished with 6,685 votes, is not in the runoff election.
“It is a really tough race,” Ramirez said Monday. “There is a lot of hearsay that comes out on both sides. If voters have questions about our positions or where we stand on certain things, I think they should just ask the candidates.”
Ramirez said she hopes to bring an additional transparency to the city council, and will be an approachable source for residents.
Saunders, who voted first thing Monday morning, spent most of the first day of early voting making campaign calls, he said.
“I want to work for the citizens,” Saunders said Monday.
Saunders has lived in League City for more than 20 years and Galveston county all of his life, and argues he’s more qualified and informed about city issues than Ramirez.
Saunders has been an employee of a large EMS department for more than 20 years and is president of his homeowners association.
Saunders cited managing population growth and development among his key interests.
Ramirez has lived in League City for five years, but has 20 years of disaster recovery experience and project management under her belt, she said.
Both candidates share a common interest in tackling the ongoing traffic issues in the city.
“My first priority would be tackling this traffic,” Ramirez said.
Early voting for both runoff elections will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 2.
Voters in the council runoff can cast ballots at the League City Recreation Center, 400 West Walker St.
Election Day voting will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the recreation center along with Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway and the Public Works Operation Center, 1701 W. League City Parkway.
Early voting locations for the Galveston school board runoff are at the county Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston, and the Joe Faggard Community Center, 1750 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach
Election Day polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 are the Joe Faggard Community Center and Rebecca Sealy Hospital, 404 Eighth St. in Galveston.
