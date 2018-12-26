DICKINSON
A Baytown man was in custody on an aggravated kidnapping charge after he was accused of assaulting and dragging a teenager through Paul Hopkins Park on Wednesday morning, police detective Guadalupe Vasquez said.
Bryan Ford, 24, is accused of assaulting an unidentified 16-year-old girl who was in the park a little after midnight Wednesday and dragging her by the body for about 75 yards, Vasquez said. The victim, who suffered minor injuries to the face and back, managed to escape and call 911 at about 1 a.m.
Ford is accused of punching the teenager, who reportedly didn’t know him, in the face several times before pulling her by the body and under her arms before she escaped, Vasquez said.
Dickinson police, using a K9 unit, found Ford in the woods about 100 yards from where the initial assault allegedly took place, Vasquez said.
It’s unknown why the girl was in the park after hours, Vasquez said. Investigators planned to interview the girl Wednesday evening, Vasquez said.
Ford, who was charged with aggravated kidnapping, was booked into Galveston County Jail on Wednesday morning on a $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.