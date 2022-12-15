TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce has named a new president and CEO after a months-long search.
Tim Culp was named to the position after a formal vote among members of a search committee. Culp replaces Jenny Senter, who had served in that capacity since September when Page Michel left for a similar job in San Marcos.
“We had a lot of great candidates to choose from and conducted virtual and in-person interviews during our search while we narrowed down the list,” Senter said. “Culp stuck out because of his extensive chamber experience and his experience in the corporate world and owning his own business.
“He really brought the whole package and has a great leadership quality.”
Culp comes to the chamber with more than 30 years of experience, including 10 years as president/CEO of the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce and years heading up the economic development corporation in Crockett.
Before Crockett, Culp own a medical supply company in East Texas.
“I wasn’t necessarily looking to get back in chamber work, although I did enjoy it,” Culp said. “I knew there were only a couple places I would consider, one being Texas City. I found out about the opening and decided to pursue it.
“This is a large community with a small town feel and I’ve always liked Texas City.”
After leaving Deer Park in 2020, Culp worked in the aerospace industry, before opening his own consulting company, when he heard about the job opening.
“The Texas City-La Marque Chamber is known for its efficiency and I hope to maintain that quality and seek new opportunities,” Culp said. “I want to use my prior knowledge to grow programs and keep this chamber successful.”
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce was named a 4-Star Accredited Chamber by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in 2019, an elite status among chambers, because less than 3 percent of chambers are given accreditation, Senter said.
“It is an honor to be given this opportunity by such a well-respected chamber,” Culp said. “I hope to successfully fill the shoes of my predecessors.”
Culp began his new job Thursday.
