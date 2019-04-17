TEXAS CITY
A Galveston man has been sentenced to life without parole for his role in the home-invasion slayings of a Texas City resident and his teenage daughter in 2011.
A jury late Tuesday found Broderick Dewayne Batiste, 40, also known as Big-O, guilty of one count of capital murder the same day that attorneys made closing arguments in the trial that lasted longer than a week, court records show.
Batiste is the second man to receive a life sentence for the home-invasion slayings. Dominique Alonzo Stokes, 39, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to capital murder in 2018, court records show.
A grand jury indicted Batiste in 2014 on capital murder charges in connection with the shooting deaths of Jorge Vargas, 33, and Miranda Vargas, 15, at the family’s home.
The Vargases weren’t a random target, police said. The home was a known drug distribution or holding point and was targeted because of the belief cash was inside, Texas City police told The Daily News in a February 2012 interview.
Vargas’ son escaped the shootings by running to a nearby fire station. The boy, then 11, banged on the door and firefighters called a police dispatcher.
Ballistic tests on a semi-automatic pistol in Stokes’ possession when Austin police arrested him in December 2011 matched the weapon used in the killings, Texas City police told The Daily News in 2012.
Batiste has already filed a notice that he plans to appeal Tuesday’s verdict, court records show.
