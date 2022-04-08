Jorge Carrillo, the general manger of BB’s Tex-Orleans Cooking, checks on crawfish boiling in a pot at the Bon Temps Rouler Cajun Throwdown at the Good Ole Days Fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Friday, April 8, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City resident Brent Stanley tosses a bean bag while playing a game of cornhole at the Bon Temps Rouler Cajun Throwdown at the Good Ole Days Fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Friday, April 8, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Freshly cooked crawfish are piled high in a cooler at the Good Ole Days Fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Friday, April 8, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Jason Wheeler, a member of the Can’t Stop Buggin’, cook-off team drizzles oil on flounder filets at his team’s tent at the Good Ole Days Fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Friday, April 8, 2022.
