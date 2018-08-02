After the resignation of its chairman last week, the Galveston County Republican Party Executive Committee voted to change its internal rules in ways that just months ago triggered a lengthy power struggle inside the party.
Galveston County Republican Party Chairman Carl Gustafson resigned his position last week, citing personal matters that required more of his attention.
In a meeting called the day after his resignation, the party’s executive committee — composed of party precinct chairs — voted to change the party bylaws, taking some powers away from the chairman position and setting up an “officials committee” to oversee some party business, said J.T. Edwards, the state Republican executive committeeman for Galveston, who ran last week’s meeting.
The officials committee is similar to the “steering committee,” a controlling board that a group of county precinct chairs attempted to create within the party last November, Edwards said. The officials committee has power to oversee the party’s finances and approve spending, he said. It also must approve party officers nominated by the chairperson.
“It decentralizes power and people have more skin in the game,” said Edwards, who was a critic of Gustafson’s leadership. “The duly elected precinct chairs now have skin in the game.”
In November, Gustafson refused to recognize the steering committee and sued the precinct chairs that were named to it after some members attempted to access a party bank account.
They settled the lawsuit in April, with an agreement the party would return to the bylaw discussion after the Texas Republican Convention, which was held in June.
The bylaw changes were made in advance of a new party chairperson being chosen. The party’s precinct chairs were scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday to elect a new chairperson and officers.
While nominations won’t be made until the meeting, it appeared Wednesday that Yolanda Waters, a former precinct chair who unsuccessfully ran against Gustafson in March, had the inside track to succeed him.
Precinct chairs already have approached Waters about taking the position, she said. If elected, Waters would accept, she said Wednesday. Her first priority would be to establish a Republican Party headquarters before the November midterm election, Waters said.
“We need to be busy right away,” Waters said. “There’s been so much dissension, nothing’s gotten done.”
BELL EARNS OBAMA ENDORSEMENT
Pearland Democrat Adrienne Bell was one of 81 Democrats to receive an endorsement from former President Barack Obama on Tuesday.
Bell, a Pearland Democrat, is running against U.S. Rep. Randy Weber in Texas’ 14th Congressional District.
Obama announced his endorsements in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.
“Today, I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates — leaders as diverse, patriotic and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent,” Obama wrote.
The endorsements included Democrats running for governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Senate and some state-level seats. The endorsements went to candidates in California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Nevada, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Bell, who is a former Obama campaign staffer, was one of only two Texans to receive Obama’s endorsement.
The high-profile endorsement of Bell’s campaign is unusual. The race is not considered competitive by political analysts and is not one of the U.S. House of Representatives seats being targeted for funding by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
FLAG BANS?
Weber was one of 34 conservative members of Congress to sponsor a bill filed in July called the “Old Glory Only Act.”
The very short bill, filed by South Carolina Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan, would prohibit United States embassies and consulates from flying anything other than the U.S. flag over their posts.
While the bill doesn’t single out a kind of flag that Duncan and other Republicans don’t think should fly with the American flag, a number of news outlets have connected the bill to times when embassies flew rainbow flags.
Rainbow flags are a common symbol of LGBTQ pride.
In June, a rainbow flag was hoisted over the U.S. embassy in Belize. In 2016, the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica flew a rainbow flag following the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando.
“The United States flag is the single greatest symbol of freedom the world has ever known, and there’s no reason for anything but Old Glory to be flying over our embassies and posts around the globe,” Duncan said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.
LOCALS NAMED TO PILOT BOARD
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday appointed two local men to the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Galveston County Ports.
James Perry “J.P.” Bryan Jr. and Charles “Fritz” Kuebler will take seats on the five-member board immediately. Bryan will replace former Galveston police Chief Henry Porretto on the board, while Kuebler will finish the unexpired term of Kenny Koncaba, who resigned earlier this year.
Bryan is an oilman, a Houston native and a deep-pocketed Republican donor. In 2013, he bought the former Galveston Orphans Home on 21st Street and converted it into The Bryan Museum, which houses Bryan’s extensive Texas-themed art and historical artifact collection.
Kuebler lives in League City. He works as the city’s assistant director of project management. He retired from the U.S. Coast Guard in 2017.
The board of pilot commissioners oversee the Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association. The board has the ability to regulate the rate pilots charge ships that need to be guided through the ship channel and to investigate safety complaints involving the pilots.NOTEBOOK
A poll released Wednesday by Texas Lyceum has U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke even with U.S. Sen Ted Cruz in the race for Cruz’s Senate seat. The poll has Cruz taking 41 percent of likely voters, and O’Rourke receiving 39 percent of voters. The other 19 percent were undecided. ... O’Rourke announced plans for a town-hall style meeting in Texas City on Aug. 22. It will be held at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 5th Ave. N. ... Did you know? This election season has a Libertarian candidate for every statewide office in Texas, according to the Texas Tribune. ... The mid-term elections are Nov. 6. That’s 96 days away. The last day to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 9.
(4) comments
Congratulations to Adrienne Bell on her well earned endorsement!!
Congratulations to Yolanda Waters on her unanimous election to the position of Galveston County GOP Chairperson! As of her election last night...Waters is already "Making GCGOP Great Again!"
Congratulations to Barack Obama for realiably and consistently letting us know who to vote for if we want someone like him in office.....
Or another thought is...Who NOT to vote for!
