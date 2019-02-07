FRIENDSWOOD
Residents will see higher rates on their utility bills starting in April or May, officials said.
The council this week approved the second and final reading of an ordinance setting new rates for billing residents for water and sewer use. The new rates will push the average utility bill up by about $31, or 21 percent, from an average of $144 to about $175, on a home that uses 20,000 gallons during a billing cycle, officials said.
The city bills water and sewer customers every other month, instead of monthly as most other cities do, officials said.
The new rates were necessary to fund capital improvements to the city’s water and sewer systems, officials said.
The increase isn’t as much as initially projected, officials said.
The city’s revised capital improvement plan calls for more than $32 million in projects over the next seven years, including work on several lift stations and contributions to constructing a 42-inch water line to the Southeast Water Purification Plant in Houston, among others.
