A former Galveston City Council member is upset he and other former members aren’t getting more credit for some major city projects recently completed.
In a letter to the city, former councilman Tarris Woods said the city should place new plaques on the new central fire station and the Lasker Park Pool, recognizing the contributions of the city council that served from 2014 to 2016.
It was a council that Woods served on.
Woods’ request came not long after the unveiling of the new fire station, which opened on Aug. 21. A plaque on the building honors 10 council members and Mayor Jim Yarbrough, elected officials in office when money for the project was awarded and when the building was completed.
Woods argues the plaque should include names of council members who voted to commit Hurricane Ike recovery money to the fire station and other projects in November 2015.
“I think it’s only human,” Woods said. “Everybody likes praise; everybody likes a good slap on the back. To me, a plaque is one means of saying ‘Hey, you did a good job.’”
Similarly, he thinks names of the 2014 council members should be added to a plaque at the Lasker Park Pool. That council, which Woods was on, approved a $1.5 million grant to help fund the project.
That project broke ground in 2016, after Woods lost an election for his council seat. It was completed in 2017.
Woods raised the concern among other council alumni, including Ralph McMorris, Norman Pappous and Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon. All three told Political Buzz they got his point, although none co-signed the letter to the city council.
“Councils that do the heavy lifting should be acknowledged for doing the heavy lifting, not the people who are there because six weeks earlier they won an election,” Pappous said.
City officials denied the plaques showed any sort of malice toward Woods or other former council members. City Manager Brian Maxwell said it was normal procedure for the city to put the names of sitting council members on a plaque when a new building is completed. In the case of the fire station, the city also chose to add the names of the council in office when it broke ground in January 2018.
“It’s a dedication plaque,” Maxwell said. “We listed the people that were here when it was dedicated. It was never intended to hurt his feelings.”
Woods last served on the council in 2016. With the announcement that District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly would not seek reelection next year, there has been speculation that Woods would again seek the position.
Woods declined to discuss any campaign plans with Political Buzz, and said the plaque had nothing to do with any political ambitions he might have.
TEXAS POLLING
Joe Biden is the most popular Democratic candidate among Texas primary voters, according to a poll the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune released Wednesday.
Among the polled, 26 percent picked Biden, the former vice president. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren garnered 18 percent and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke polled at 14 percent.
O’Rourke’s support in Texas stands in contrast to his national polling. A Washington Post/ABC News polls also released Wednesday showed just 3 percent of all voters would support O’Rourke as the nominee.
O’Rourke, Warren, Biden and seven other Democratic candidates will be in Houston on Thursday for the third primary debate. The debate will be held at Texas Southern University. It will begin at 7 p.m. locally, and be broadcast on ABC.
NOTEBOOK
Another Democrat plans to run for state Sen. Larry Taylor‘s seat next year. Margarita Ruiz Johnson, of Pearland, announced this month. Former Galveston County District Court Judge Susan Criss has also said she’s running for the Democratic nomination. The winner of their race will face Taylor, a Republican, in the general election. Ruiz Johnson ran unsuccessfully for nomination to the 22nd Congressional District in 2018. ... State Rep. Mayes Middleton appeared to chastise Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who over the last week has talked about expanding background checks for gun sales. “All elected officials put their hand on the Bible and swore to protect and defend both the Texas and U.S. Constitutions. Advocating for gun control violates that oath of office, period,” Middleton tweeted. ... There are 54 days remaining until the Nov. 5 local elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.