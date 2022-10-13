Deputies seized 35 gambling machines Thursday after a tip led them to a game room in La Marque, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies executed a search warrant just after noon at R&R Game Room in the 100 block of state Highway 3 in La Marque, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies allege two customers were gambling at the time of the raid.
“These machines were paying out a large amount of money, which makes them illegal,” Lt. Shawn Lozica with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said. “Eight liners are only legal if used for amusement and not cash.”
Video slot machines, commonly called eight-liners, have operated on the line of legality for decades. Although gambling generally is illegal in Texas, a 1995 law allowed games of chance if operators didn’t offer prizes worth more than $5 or 10 times the amount of a bet in a single play, whichever was less.
Many operations circumvent the law through the “fuzzy animal loophole,” named because operators once claimed to offer only stuffed animals and other cheap novelty prizes, but now offer gasoline coupons, food items and gift certificates, according the state of Texas.
The investigation still is ongoing, but charges are expected to come soon, Lozica said.
Trace Harris
