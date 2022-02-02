Ellis J. Ortego and Harvey Bazaman, attorneys who served more than 30 years in the public sector, both died in January.
Ortego, a Dickinson resident, died Jan. 27. He was 79.
Updated: February 2, 2022 @ 10:52 pm
Angela Wilson: 409-683-5239; angela.wilson@galvnews.com
Community News Editor
