GALVESTON
The city on Monday ended a long-standing legal battle with a $13.5 million payment to disaster recovery contractor CDM Smith on money owed for work completed before the two parted ways in 2012, according to a city spokeswoman.
The $13.5 million is $400,000 less than the maximum settlement payment approved by the Galveston City Council earlier this month and $2.2 million less than what a district court ordered the city to pay in November.
The court originally ruled the city owed $15.7 million in a lawsuit it lost in September.
The city has been locked in legal battle with the company, which used to be known as Camp Dresser & McKee, since officials fired the firm over complaints about performance on a post-Hurricane Ike housing reconstruction program.
“The city of Galveston reached an amicable resolution with CDM Smith,” city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The payment came from the city’s general fund and had to be paid by the end of the year under terms of the settlement, she said.
“We’re pleased to have reached a final resolution with CDM Smith,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said. “We appreciate CDM’s willingness to work with us and bring this litigation to a close.”
The city hired CDM Smith in 2009 for a Hurricane Ike disaster recovery housing program. The Massachusetts-based company originally sought as much as $30 million for work it said the city hadn’t paid for before the termination.
The city will have to do some belt tightening to account for the $13.5 million payment, city officials said.
After the court decision in September, the city made plans to cut general fund spending by 2 percent, officials said.
The city may freeze some positions or cut spending, but residents shouldn’t expect a reduction in services or any delays in capital projects, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.