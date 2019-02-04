GALVESTON
A group of four civil rights organizations filed a federal lawsuit Monday over attempts to check the citizenship status of thousands of registered Texas voters.
The lawsuit names Galveston County Voter Registrar Cheryl Johnson among the defendants, along with officials from the state and four other counties. It is the second federal lawsuit Johnson has been named in since the voter registration controversy began two weeks ago.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the Texas Civil Rights Project, civil rights group Demos and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed the lawsuit in the Galveston Division of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
The groups are seeking to block elections officials from following through on an "unlawful purge" of voting rolls, according to the lawsuit.
Texas Secretary of State David Whitley on Jan. 25 sent a list of 95,000 names to counties around the state, identifying people who might not be U.S. citizens but were on Texas voter rolls. Counties were advised to start checking the names to verify whether the people named were citizens, according to the lawsuit.
Johnson's office began mailing letters to people named on Jan. 28, even as civil rights groups and election officials in other counties questioned the state's information.
On Jan. 29, after Johnson's office had mailed 169 letters requiring people to prove their citizenship, the secretary of state's office notified her office that some of the names should not have been on the suspect list.
Johnson's office mailed a second batch of letters to 58 people, saying they no longer needed to prove themselves.
The civil rights groups called the state's handling of the initial list, which included thousands of naturalized U.S citizens, a "sloppy exercise."
"Even after we told Texas officials that this would happen, they doubled down on this failed experiment and left us with no other recourse but to take this to court," said Andre Segura, legal director for the ACLU of Texas. "We look forward to ensuring that all eligible Texas voters can make their voices heard on election day.”
The county voter registrar's office was just following normal protocols when it began mailing citizenship verification letters, Johnson said.
While she had previously been the only county-level official identified making such voter registration checks, Monday's lawsuit names four counties where similar actions occurred.
The lawsuit names officials from Caldwell, Blanco, Fayette and Washington counties. It also names Whitley and Texas Director of Elections Keith Ingram.
Monday's lawsuit is the second one filed over the citizenship check to include Johnson. On Saturday, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund filed a lawsuit in Corpus Christi seeking to block citizenship reviews from happening.
That lawsuit was filed on behalf of a group of naturalized U.S. citizens, including a Galveston County woman who said she received a citizenship check letter from Johnson's office last week.
The legal fund's lawsuit accuses state officials of participating in a conspiracy to remove naturalized citizens from voter rolls.
A third lawsuit, which did not name Johnson, was filed in San Antonio on Jan. 29. An injunction hearing in that case is scheduled for Feb. 19 in San Antonio.
The defendants named in the lawsuits have not filed responses in any of the cases. In Johnson's case, it's not yet clear whether the county legal department will represent her in the lawsuit. County commissioners in their next regular meeting on Monday will discuss allowing the legal department to represent her, a county spokesman said.
