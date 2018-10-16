GALVESTON
State investigators are looking into the circumstances behind the drowning of two young people Sunday in Galveston.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s division of Residential Child Care Licensing is investigating the drowning of two boys, ages 16 and 11, state officials confirmed Tuesday.
Investigators will interview witnesses and staff members from The Children’s Center, the nonprofit organization that was housing the two boys before the drowning.
When investigators complete their work, they will send their findings to the health commission, which will determine whether any action will be taken against The Children’s Center.
As that investigation begins, more details began to emerge about the two people who died in the incident.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed Tuesday that one of the missing boys was Nicholas Garner, 16. Garner was first identified by Houston news station KPRC, which interviewed his mother Tuesday morning.
Nicholas Garner drowned after he entered the Gulf of Mexico in attempt to save the 11-year-old from a rip current Sunday evening at a Seawall beach near 17th Street, the Galveston Island Beach Patrol said.
The protective services department refused to release the name of the 11-year-old boy, citing privacy concerns.
The two boys had been at the beach with staff from The Children’s Center before the drowning, officials said.
The beach patrol and U.S. Coast Guard searched for the two boys’ remains all day Monday. The Coast Guard ended its search Tuesday, although the beach patrol continued to search the beachfront across the entire island, as well as jetties and rock groins in the area, Chief Peter Davis said.
Texas EquuSearch, the nonprofit group that attempts to find missing people, helped search the island near the San Luis Pass into Brazoria County, Davis said.
Changing currents and rainy weather have made searching difficult, Davis said.
“The conditions have complicated the search a bit, but we hope to find quick resolution for the friends and family of the missing children,” he said.
The Children’s Center operates several programs and properties on Galveston Island. The center has programs for homeless and runaway youths; for children placed into child protective services custody; and for minors who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent. It was unclear what program Garner and the 11-year-old boy were a part of at the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.