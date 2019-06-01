NASA astronaut, physician and University of Texas Medical Branch alumna and faculty member Serena Auñón-Chancellor visited her former home of Galveston on Saturday morning to deliver the keynote address at the 2019 medical school commencement ceremony.
A resident of League City, Auñón-Chancellor in December returned after 197 days circling the Earth aboard the International Space Station.
Since then, she has gone through rehabilitation from the effects of living in zero gravity, has debriefed with both U.S. and Russian space commands and is coordinating medical issues for the Space Station project at NASA and giving speeches on behalf of the space program.
“I love going to places of higher learning,” she said. “Teaching is my true love.”
Auñón-Chancellor came to the medical branch in 2002 for her internship and residency in internal medicine. She went on to serve as chief resident for a year, completed a residency in aerospace medicine — the medical branch offers the only aerospace medicine residency in the country — and earned a master’s degree in public health, all while nursing her lifelong dream of becoming an astronaut.
“Since I was about 5 years old, I always knew that was what I wanted,” she said.
An adventurer who seized opportunities as they arose, Auñón-Chancellor spent more than nine months in Russia as a flight surgeon in 2006, supporting International Space Station personnel; she lived on ice in Antarctica as part of a NASA team for two months; and worked as an aquanaut and submersible pilot in undersea exploration.
Before attending medical school, she earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.
In 2009, she applied to become an astronaut and was accepted into NASA’s 20th astronaut training program.
If she could give graduating medical students one piece of advice from her life as an astronaut-physician, it would be to not limit themselves to a safe and predictable path.
“The biggest thing is I want them to know that although they’ve been pursuing this very specific goal, nothing is laid out for you,” she said. “This is when you can begin to create what you want to be.
“It’s not an isolated hallway with no doors.”
The first door Auñón-Chancellor opened that took her outside her comfort zone was when she accepted the position of chief resident, a decision that meant an extra year of residency in internal medicine, she said.
“That’s where I learned to be a leader, and to take care of people,” she said.
At the ceremony in the near filled-to-capacity Moody Gardens Convention Center, Auñón-Chancellor gave a warm and rousing speech to medical school graduates, telling them what she would have wanted to hear 18 years ago, when she was sitting at her own graduation, she said.
She urged graduates to trust their instincts. She urged them to listen to their patients, and not while staring at a computer screen.
“Remember that you have entered one of the most human professions that exists,” she said.
She told them to take care of themselves and one another.
She extolled possibility, telling graduates it’s never too early to begin envisioning your legacy and to engage in a creative process of recognizing opportunity wherever it might appear.
She told students they would make mistakes, to own up to them quickly and move on.
“There’s no shame in saying ‘I don’t know,’” she said.
She advised them to surround themselves with the people in their lives who support them wholeheartedly, those who tell you can do it and to avoid those lurking in the shadows, always eager to tell you why it’s impossible.
“What you have chosen to do is not just a job, an occupation, a profession,” she said.
“It’s an honor and a calling.”
