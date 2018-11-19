GALVESTON
Galveston County Commissioners might have found a way to remove plant and tree debris from the Galveston County and Harris County sides of Clear Creek through a city of Houston project.
At their regular meeting Monday, commissioners discussed a proposal to partner on a project funded mostly with federal money allocated to the city of Houston to improve drainage along the Harris County part of Clear Creek.
The court recently balked at a plan from Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Clark to use local money to clear Galveston County’s side of the creek. Commissioners were uncertain about what the project would cost and whether clearing one side of the creek would do enough good to justify the expense.
Despite those concerns, the court voted unanimously Monday to seek cost estimates for a debris removal project along one side of the creek.
The court could cancel that request for proposals if the Houston plan is finalized sometime next week, County Judge Mark Henry said.
“This sounds like exactly what we want,” Henry said. “We get the RFP going today as a backup plan, you guys get this thing going in two weeks, we cancel the RFP, we’re finished.”
Galveston County would need to contribute a cost-sharing portion to the Houston project, said John Sullivan, president of DRC Emergency Services, who presented the option to commissioners.
The city of Houston had decided to use some federal money it received for its flood control systems after Hurricane Harvey to improve drainage along bodies of water farther from the city, Sullivan said.
“They realized that it’s really a system, network issue,” Sullivan said. “You can’t clean up one side and not worry about the other side.”
The cost of the project depends on the amount of debris cleared, with units measured in cubic yards, Sullivan said.
The city of Houston funding comes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Sullivan said.
“FEMA has the lion’s share of the expense,” Sullivan said.
Since the project is already authorized by the federal agency, Galveston County can jump onto it and begin as soon as agreements are signed, he said.
The project could begin immediately, he said.
“We have barges sitting,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan could not immediately be reached for additional comment Monday, so it was unclear whether DRC Emergency Services already had a contract with Houston to clear the Harris County side of Clear Creek.
A city of Houston public information officer reached Monday was not aware of the proposed partnership.
Partnering with Houston might allow the county to use local dollars for other flood-control projects, Precinct 2 Commissioner Joe Giusti said.
“I hope that we can save money on what we were originally going to do; and then maybe we can utilize the money we were talking about for Dickinson Bayou later on,” he said.
