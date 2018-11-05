GALVESTON
Two years after the Galveston Housing Authority submitted a plan to sell a 12-acre tract along Broadway, the organization still awaits approval from the overseeing federal agency, despite continued interest from private companies.
The authority has sought to sell the land where the Oleander Homes public housing development once stood ever since those units were demolished after being flooded during Hurricane Ike in 2008.
Although Galveston is required to replace public housing demolished because of the storm, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development deemed the Oleander Homes site, 5228 Broadway, unsuitable for public housing.
While the authority has been waiting two years for permission from the federal agency, private companies have expressed interest in a purchase, authority board Chairman Melvin Williams said.
“I would think it’s pretty valuable property,” Williams said. “I would think if we were to sell it, we would get a nice chunk of change to support programs that are for human capital.”
These programs could include those that teach people steps to improve their lives, he said.
If the authority gets permission to sell the land, the money from the sale would stay with the agency, Patricia Campbell, a spokeswoman in the housing department’s Fort Worth office, said.
“GHA would be required to use the funds for other low-income housing projects,” Campbell said.
The housing authority wouldn’t disclose the site’s estimated value from a January 2016 appraisal, but grocery store Aldi and hardware store McCoy’s Building Supply both indicated interest in purchasing the site, an authority spokeswoman said.
McCoy’s is still interested, Phil Hutchinson, real estate manager for the company, said Monday.
Leaving such a large parcel of land undeveloped is a waste, especially as the city attempts to revamp the area north of Broadway, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“It’s one of the largest tracts behind the seawall we have that’s undeveloped,” Yarbrough said. “You could help the community develop a tax base, jobs and services that are desperately needed.”
Several factors led to the housing department’s decision to forbid new public housing units on the site, Williams said.
These included the site’s location in the floodplain and in an area with a large percentage of minorities, he said.
“Those concerns deal more with the social environment rather than the physical environment,” Williams said.
When the housing authority applied to the federal agency to sell the land in May 2016, it expected to receive a decision in three to six months, Executive Director Mona Purgason said at the time.
Now, the authority doesn’t know when it will hear back, a spokeswoman said.
The decision to sell the land will occur at the housing department’s national office, Campbell said.
The decision is still pending but Campbell couldn’t say when that would come.
