LA MARQUE
Ismael Perez, 23, was charged Wednesday with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies reported finding 14 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, packaging material and a loaded 45-caliber handgun after executing a search warrant at Perez’s La Marque residence in the 200 block of Beatrice, the sheriff’s office said.
The handgun had been reported stolen from Louisiana, officials said.
Perez’s bond was set at $25,000, officials said. Perez was being held Wednesday in the county jail, Maj. Darrell Isaacks said.
