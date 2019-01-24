LEAGUE CITY
Citing a growing population that has firefighters responding to more than two dozen fires a month, League City’s fire marshal says he wants to buy a mobile office to make it easier to investigate whether those any of those fires were intentional.
The city’s fire investigators must respond to each and every fire, no matter the size, to determine whether or not it was an arson, Fire Marshal Tommy Cones said.
That requirement is part of the reason why Cones’ office is searching for a new arson command trailer, he said.
“It’s like a previous mayor once joked, if you don’t have any arson investigators, you won’t have any instances of arson,” Cones said.
The department responds to about 30 fires in a given month, Cones said. Those fires range in size from dumpster fires to house and grass fires, Cones said.
“Many investigations take all day long, so this unit would be brought out to the scene to help investigators in inclement weather and during all fire investigations,” Cones said.
An arson command trailer would have an interview room, areas for computers and other technology and plenty of space to take specialized equipment and tools to the scene of fires, Cones said.
City code requires the department to investigate every fire that occurs within the city limits to determine whether or not it was an arson, Cones said.
That’s a job that could become more difficult as the city’s population continues to grow, which is why the department is taking proactive steps, such as acquiring an arson trailer, Cones said.
The city’s population in January was 106,803, up from about 102,634 at the same time in 2017, officials said. But only about 52 percent of League City is developed and projections show that, once fully developed, the population could rise to more than 200,000, officials said.
City officials could also use the arson command trailer for other purposes, Cones said. The city could also lend the trailer to surrounding cities, such as when a Dickinson resident recently drowned after crashing his car into Dickinson Bayou, Cones said.
League City in recent years has had to rely on other departments, like those in Pasadena and Houston, among others, to supply arson command trailers when needed, but buying one would solve overlap issues, Cones said.
The city has about $85,000 in grants to spend on an arson command trailer, Cones said.
The city is soliciting bids for the trailer, Cones said.
