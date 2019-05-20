BACLIFF
On April 26, Nancy Fry’s dog, Baby, a small terrier on a leash, was attacked by a neighbor’s unleashed dog while on a walk through the neighborhood, then again on Fry’s property by the neighbor’s other dog as Fry was attempting to get Baby in the car to go to a veterinarian, Fry said.
The skin on Baby’s back was ripped off and she suffered injuries so severe that she died after becoming infected and undergoing multiple surgeries, Fry said.
“When Baby was attacked, I filed reports with both Animal Control and the Sheriff’s Office in order for the dog to be deemed dangerous,” Fry said.
But declaring a dog dangerous is not a simple matter in Texas, where an animal has to have attacked a human or be reasonably believed to pose a threat to humans before it can be found dangerous.
In many states, laws exist that allow a dog to be declared dangerous for attacking another dog, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. But that’s not the case in Texas, raising the question of what a neighbor or pet owner can do to be protected from animals that have attacked and even killed other animals.
In states immediately surrounding Texas, Louisiana declares a dog dangerous when on two occasions within 36 months it has caused injury to a domestic animal off the offending owner’s property; Oklahoma has ruled that a dog must be declared dangerous if it kills another dog after previously being found by authorities to be potentially dangerous; and New Mexico says a dog that causes serious injury to a person or a domestic animal is dangerous, according to the Animal and Legal Historical Center of Michigan State University.
Fry filed a complaint with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office the day after Baby was attacked. A deputy responded by calling on the owners of the dogs that attacked Baby and was told they had never been vicious before, according to his report.
Fry had taken videos of the dogs in question roaming around her yard unleashed, and had warned their owner before to put them on a leash, including a time when one of them ran into her yard, unleashed, and tried to attack Baby, she said.
In Galveston County, the Animal Control unit of the Galveston County Health District responds to calls about dog attacks within the jurisdictions of Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Kemah, La Marque, Tiki Island and unincorporated areas such as Bacliff, according to the health district, and responds to calls about animals running at large.
“When they receive a report, an Animal Control officer responds and if the officer sees the animal running at large, he or she attempts to catch the animal,” said Ashley Tompkins, spokeswoman for the health district’s Animal Resource Center. “If the owner is there with the animal, the officer will return the animal to the owner and issue a warning. If the owner is a repeat offender, the officer is able to issue a citation, a court date is set and the animal owner must appear in court.”
If the officer isn’t able to find the animal owner, the animal is impounded, Tompkins said.
Animal control also investigates complaints against dogs and briefs the county animal services manager on potential dangerous dog declarations, according to the district. If a dog is declared dangerous, according to health district ordinances, serious restrictions on an animal and its owner apply.
If an offending dog is declared dangerous, its owner is required to follow specific guidelines under Health District ordinances, including registering the dog with the district; restraining the dog at all times either on a leash or in a secure enclosure; muzzling the dog to keep it from biting any person or animal; posting a sign declaring that the dog is dangerous; and securing liability insurance coverage to cover damages resulting from an attack by the dog if it causes bodily injury to a person, among other requirements.
If the dog offends again after being declared dangerous, animal control officers can impound it and even put it down.
The owner of a dog designated dangerous can appeal the decision.
Vickie Wade, who lives near Nancy Fry and the owner of the dogs that attacked Baby, said she believes the neighbor’s dogs are dangerous.
“I am afraid of them,” Wade said. “They’re not inside any enclosure. They’re not properly tied up. Another animal, a dog named Bubba, was attacked by them and not hurt as badly as Baby. The owner lets them run loose.”
“What happened to this little small dog, we don’t want to happen to a child or even an adult,” Wade said.
