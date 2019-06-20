GALVESTON
A district court judge is scheduled to announce Friday where and when Dimitrios Pagourtzis will stand trial for mass murder.
District Court Judge John Ellisor in February ruled Pagourtzis’ trial should be moved outside of Galveston County because county residents could not form an impartial jury. Ellisor’s final decision on that location will be announced Friday afternoon.
Since making his ruling, Ellisor has worked with prosecutors and Pagourtzis’ defense team to choose where to move the trial, officials said.
Nick Poehl, Pagourtzis’ defense attorney, said he was not allowed to disclose any information about the venue change before Friday’s hearing. The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office also declined to comment on Thursday.
Friday’s announcement has been highly anticipated by surviving victims and relatives of victims of the shooting, said Scot Rice, whose wife, Flo, was injured in the attack.
Rice hoped that Ellisor had arranged for the trial to be held in a county in the Greater Houston area, he said. He anticipated it would be moved to a larger county with a larger potential jury pool, such as Travis County or Dallas County, he said.
“The whole thing is unfair, but we knew the judge didn’t really have a choice,” Rice said.
Many victims and relatives plan to attend the trial regardless of where it’s held, Rice said. He hoped part of the cost of attending the trial would be covered by victims assistance funds managed by the district attorney’s and governor’s offices, he said.
In January, Pagourtzis’ defense team argued his trial should be moved because it would be impossible to find an impartial jury pool in Galveston County.
Among other things, the defense attorneys pointed to social media posts and news coverage as evidence local residents were too biased to be considered for a jury.
Pagourtzis’ trial is expected to begin in early 2020. Although it will be held in a different county, Ellisor will preside and the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office will present the state’s case.
Pagourtzis is accused of killing 10 people and wounding 13 others inside Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.
He’s charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault against a public servant. One of the people Pagourtzis is accused of wounding was a Santa Fe ISD Police Department officer.
Pagourtzis was arrested inside the high school on the day of the shooting, and admitted to the shooting while being interviewed by deputies, according to a police complaint filed the day of his arrest.
A grand jury later indicted Pagourtzis on both charges.
Pagourtzis, who has been jailed without bond since his arrest, has not entered a plea to the charges.
He faces life in prison.
Friday’s hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Ellisor’s 122nd District Court.
