LEAGUE CITY
Leisure Lane residents are worried about flooding because of new construction in nearby Victory Lakes, but city officials argue one aspect of the project might improve drainage.
After getting calls from Leisure Lake residents, Councilman Greg Gripon organized a public meeting for today during which the city engineer will explain that a retention pond in a new section of the large subdivision will benefit surrounding neighborhoods, he said.
“The meeting is to make the citizens aware of the very large mitigation pond being built by Victory Lakes to handle all the downstream water flow from Leisure Lakes and the surrounding area,” Gripon said. “All the water within Victory Lakes’ new section will go into an older section’s mitigation pond.”
Since Hurricane Harvey flooded parts of League City in August, residents have been wary of any new development that could divert water through their homes or dam up their neighborhoods.
City staff members have taken many steps to assure residents that drainage and flooding are issues they’re not ignoring. Council members at their June 12 meeting approved new engineering standards for new developments that require the lowest floor elevation of a new building to be at a minimum of 24 inches above the larger of the base flood elevation, the crown of the nearest street or the highest grade adjacent to the building and also be a minimum of 3 inches above the nearest 500-year flood elevation.
The city also has held two neighborhood meetings during which consultants explained drainage studies for Bay Ridge and also for The Oaks of Clear Creek. Consultants are working on more drainage studies to identify the most serious problems and to suggest the most efficient solutions, city officials said.
One of the concerns Leisure Lane residents had about the new Victory Lakes section was how much dirt was going in, City Engineer Christopher Sims said.
The large Victory Lakes development, north of FM 646 and east of Interstate 45, is a tax increment reinvestment zone. It includes shopping centers, homes, wide streets and Victory Lakes Intermediate School.
The new section under construction includes 78 residential lots, and part of the area is in a floodplain, according to project plans the developer filed with the city.
Part of Benson Gully borders Leisure Lane and will drain through the new section, Sims said. The gully becomes Benson Bayou further downstream in Dickinson, where it drains into Dickinson Bayou.
The developer, Austin-based Gehan Homes, has more than adequate plans for drainage, Sims said.
“This is not a city project at all,” Sims said. “But it helps the city.”
The drainage infrastructure of the new section includes widening Benson Gully and improving drainage upstream. The developer will line the gully with concrete, Sims said.
“It will hold more water,” Sims said. “It will help our residents.”
The site also will have a retention pond and storm drainage outlets, he said.
The new drainage also will help drain other areas surrounding Victory Lakes near the FM 646 and Interstate 45 intersection, officials said.
“This is a great deal for League City taxpayers,” Gripon said.
