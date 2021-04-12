Children and sheep took center stage Sunday in the mutton bustin' contest at the 83rd annual Galveston County Fair & Rodeo at the county fairgrounds in Hitchcock. More than 100 competitors, ages 3 to 7, attempted to hang onto their sheep the longest as their families cheered.
It was the only event of the day at the fair, which is being held with special guidelines and a modified schedule because of the pandemic.
