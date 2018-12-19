Santa Fe school district is reviewing a new school safety report the Trump administration released Tuesday so it can evaluate its approach to school safety, according to an emailed statement from district officials on Wednesday.
The report, which was issued by a federal school safety commission formed in response to a Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 students and staff members, detailed dozens of recommendations to bolster security at America’s schools.
Among these was a rollback on an Obama-era policy that was meant to curb racial disparities in school discipline but that critics say left schools afraid to take action against potentially dangerous students, as well as guidelines to reduce media focus on school shooters.
The Santa Fe district, which has spent millions of dollars on a number of new security measures, including metal detectors, mental health resources and armed school resource officers, since a school shooter killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School on May 18, was mentioned by name in the federal report.
The federal commission pointed to Santa Fe as an example of a district that focused coverage on victims and “the heroic actions of the students, teachers, and school resource officers, and on the community’s efforts to come together (rather than on the perpetrator).”
“This report provides recommendations for local state entities and districts to address school safety as it best meets the individual needs of the school and community,” the district wrote in an emailed statement about the report to the Daily News on Wednesday.
“Many of these best practices are also aligned within Gov. Abbott’s Safety Action Plan released May of 2018, and the District will continue to consider best practices and work diligently to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for our students and staff.”
The district didn’t respond to questions about how its security or discipline policies might change because of the report.
Santa Fe School Board President J.R. “Rusty” Norman traveled to Washington D.C. to participate in a round table review of the report with President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Norman, who wasn’t immediately available for a phone interview on Wednesday, wrote in the district’s emailed statement that the report is important to school safety.
“I am appreciative of the opportunity to represent Santa Fe ISD and participate in this federal review that plays an important role in improving school safety and preventing any further acts of school violence in our country,” he wrote.
It’s unclear what effect the report’s recommendations will have on school district security policies in Galveston County. The shooting at Santa Fe High School sparked a sharp focus on school security in the area, including location-tracking ID badges for students and employees, hundreds of new security cameras and the hiring of dozens of additional school resource officers.
District officials contacted on Wednesday either hadn’t had a chance to review the report or didn’t have any plans to change the measures they have put in place.
“We’ve had no conversations about the federal plan,” Elaina Polsen, director of public information for Clear Creek school district, said. ”We’ve been working with state legislators and our local committee for security policy, and I can’t imagine anything in the report would take it off the path we’re on now.”
Rather than suggest a series of sweeping changes, the commission issued 100 smaller suggestions that largely avoid strong stances on topics like gun control and whether schools should arm teachers.
“Our conclusions in this report do not impose one-size-fits-all solutions for everyone, everywhere,” said Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who led the commission. “The primary responsibility for the physical security of schools and the safety of their students naturally rests with states and local communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.