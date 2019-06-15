The Family Service Center has received a $287,018 grant from the Rebuild Texas Fund to help provide mental health counseling to residents in Galveston County.
The services, which will be at no cost, are available for individuals and families in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and build on trauma training to schools and community organizations in heavily affected areas in Galveston County.
The fund, which was launched immediately after Hurricane Harvey, is a project of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and the OneStar Foundation.
For more information, contact Lindsay Lell, llell@fscgal.org or 409-762-8636.
— Angela Wilson
