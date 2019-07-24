A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected a request by minority groups to reinstate federal oversight of Texas’ redrawing of electoral maps after the 2020 census.
A three-judge panel in San Antonio found that while the state’s attempt to redraw voting lines in 2011 was unconstitutional, the infraction did not rise to the point where Texas should be monitored in future attempts at redistricting.
Chief U.S. District Court Judge Orlando Garcia of the United State District Court Western District of Texas wrote that he had “grave concerns about Texas’ past conduct” in redistricting and voter suppression, which included strategies of “cracking and packing” districts and passing voter ID laws.
“Nevertheless, the Court concludes that ordering pre-clearance on the current record would be inappropriate,” Garcia wrote, citing guidance already laid out by the Supreme Court and other appeals courts.
The decision was a big blow to minority rights and civil rights groups that hoped to have federal oversight of electoral districts in place when the state begins its redrawing process in 2021.
Wednesday’s ruling is another part of the continued fallout from a 2013 Supreme Court ruling that took Texas out from under the federal oversight known as pre-clearance. It required that states with a history of intentional discrimination prove that they’re not discriminating against minority groups when they change district boundaries.
And while Wednesday’s decision is focused on statewide redistricting, it could have implications locally.
Three times from 1998 to 2011, the city of Galveston attempted to change the structure of its city council. The city attempted to go from a six-district city council to one with four districts and two at-large positions.
On all three occasions, the Department of Justice blocked the changes, saying that the city couldn’t show that the changes did not discriminate against minority voters.
If the city were to try again — perhaps in conjunction with any redrawing of local council seats after the 2020 census — the justice department might not have the authority to automatically block the change, city officials argue.
Objecting groups could still sue in attempt to reinstate pre-clearance requirements locally, but Wednesday’s federal ruling appears to make that challenge harder.
FEW NOVEMBER ELECTIONS PLANNED
Galveston County voters won’t have many reasons to go to the polls this November, as most local cities and school districts are in an off-year in terms of elections.
Unless local cities choose to have charter elections — as the city of Galveston has already indicated it might do — most local voters appear to be in for a voting break until the primary elections in March 2020.
One race that could happen, presuming people file for a placement on the ballot, is at the Galveston Independent School District.
Longtime board members David O’Neal and Ken Jencks are up for reelection, if they choose to run again. O’Neal’s been on the school board since 1995, and Jencks has served since 2013.
Both men have reportedly started the process of filing for reelection, though neither had officially turned in the necessary documents by Wednesday afternoon.
Candidates have until Aug. 21 to file for placement on local ballots. There are 103 days until election day.
NOTEBOOK
The city of Galveston is set to appoint members to a “Complete Census Count Committee” on Thursday. The committee is meant to help encourage participation in the 2020 census, officials said. ... County officials say they’re gearing up to send a large group to Austin on Aug. 6 to testify on the Texas Department of Transportation’s Unified Transportation Program. The program is the department’s 10-year plan for projects around the state. Local groups are planning to call on the department to continue its plans to connect the Grand Parkway through League City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.