Galveston Independent School District trustees will hear at their regular board meeting on Jan. 23 from a group that has been looking at the district’s current and future demographics and conducting a comprehensive facilities review, identifying long-term needs of the district.
The group meets once a month and, in May, will deliver its final findings to the board of trustees — a step toward the board’s decision on whether to pursue a bond referendum in the near future.
“GISD’s Champion’s Advisory Committee that was established in November 2018 has met two times and will be delivering to the board In January 2019,” said Kelli Moulton, superintendent of the district. The committee is composed of more than 60 community members, school district staff and representatives of local businesses.
In May, the district passed a bond referendum for $31 million, a popular measure approved by 75 percent of voters. The May election was the district’s first successful bond election since 2003, when voters approved $69.45 million to renovate and modernize school facilities.
That referendum did not require an increase in district tax rates and was built on an understanding that bond funds would be used to pay for the immediate needs of the district, including a laundry list of facilities improvements and transportation upgrades, officials said.
A future bond referendum, if pursued by the board, would address long-term needs of the district based on predictions for future demographics, updating district facilities to modern technological standards and attracting and maintaining well-trained teachers and staff, officials said.
To date, 23.1 percent or a little more than $7 million of the $31 million in bonds has been expended and encumbered, according to board meeting minutes on the district’s web site.
The board was updated by PBK on progress of bond projects at its December regular meeting. PBK is the architectural firm overseeing the bond-funded projects for the district. The firm reports to the board each month.
Entry vestibule renovations, to ensure better security at school entrances, are in various stages of progress at L.A. Morgan Elementary School, Central Middle School, Rosenberg Elementary School and Ball High School with projects completed at Austin Middle School and San Jacinto Elementary School, PBK representatives said.
Renovations to Spoor Field, including installation of a track walk and painting of the field house, are 90 percent complete, said PBK representatives, who also reported:
• Mechanical, electrical and plumbing projects are 40 percent complete with bidding and construction set to begin. These projects will take place at all campuses and locations.
• Construction has not yet started on roof and building envelope repairs, with fully executed contracts currently being finalized.
• Hurricane Harvey-related repairs are 55 percent along the way to completion with construction expected to be completed by the end of February.
• A new gym at Parker Elementary has been designed and budgeted; a bus wash is underway, pending selection of subcontractors; and the scope of renovations to the Ball High baseball and softball fields has been finalized.
Paul Byers, the district’s facilities director, is directing and advising the district on progress of the bond projects, working with architects, contractors and suppliers.
Trustees contracted before the May referendum with the firm Population and Survey Analysts to provide a district-wide demographic update, the basis of the advisory committee’s ongoing review of the district’s future needs.
Among the findings in the demographic study are a projection of low-to-moderate growth in student enrollment amid rising housing prices for low- and middle-income families living within district boundaries.
