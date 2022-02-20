Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Parade

Members of the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius throw beads to the crowd on 25th Street in Galveston on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, as they kick off the day’s Mardi Gras parades.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

Mardi Gras is back for the first time since 2020. Crowds reveled in all of the traditional fun of the cherished annual event on the first weekend of this year's celebration.

The Question of the Week is: Will you/have you participate(d) in any Mardi Gras events this year?

2
0
0
0
1

Tags

(1) comment

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

We enjoyed the two parades that came down Rosenberg Saturday. The southbound lanes were turned into a giant block party. And it was free.

