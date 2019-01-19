Chili enthusiasts convened on The Strand for the 10th Annual Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. The event featured live music, a fun run, margarita contest and, of course, chili cooking teams vying for the titles in several categories.
— Stuart Villanueva
