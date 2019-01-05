GALVESTON
Remembrance and solemnity marked a Saturday morning ceremony that honored the day in 1863 when Union and Confederate armies called a brief truce to bury two Union soldiers who died in the Battle of Galveston.
Various area organizations came together at the Broadway Central Cemetery, 43rd Street and Broadway, to re-enact the burial of Cmdr. Jonathan Wainwright and Lt. Cmdr. Edward Lea, Union Navy officers and Mason fraternal society members, who died in the New Year’s Day battle that secured the Confederate’s hold on Galveston.
The burial ceremony of the two men marked a point of relative peace between the two Civil War armies when Confederate forces granted the Union sailors a burial with full military and Masonic honors, said William Heer of the El Mina Shrine Center.
Shriners are a subset of the Masons, according to the international website.
“For 24 hours, everyone was peaceful U.S. citizens,” Heer said.
At the request of other Masons on his staff, Confederate Maj. Gen. John B. Magruder extended military and Masonic burial honors to Wainwright and Lea on Jan. 2, 1863.
“It’s a pretty interesting deal that they were able to come together and do something like this,” Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 6 member James Agrella said. “Look how many people are involved in trying to make sure that this memory, this event doesn’t get forgotten.”
About 70 people marked the day and called it a chance to remember and never repeat the events of the Civil War.
“It’s a remembrance so we don’t do it again because if you forget, you’re likely to repeat it,” said Sue Barry, president of the Houston Chapter of the Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War.
She attended Saturday’s event in part to support her chapter’s brother organization, which is named after Lea, she said.
Bill Pollard, camp commander of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Lt. Cmdr. Edward Lea USN Camp 2, led the ceremony.
The re-enacted burial contains the same words and rituals that would have been given at Lea and Wainwright’s funeral in 1863 and provides an opportunity to honor those who fought for the country, he said.
“It should be remembered that some of that blood was shed right here in the streets of Galveston,” Pollard said. “No matter what the issue and how strident our passions, we must never let this happen again.”
Other organizations, such as the John B. Hood Camp 50 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, joined the re-enactment.
The Civil War split up families, a reality represented in this memorial, Heer said.
Edward Lee died to defend Galveston for the Union, while his father, Confederate Maj. Albert Lea fought to retake it for the south. Accounts of the battle point to Albert Lea finding his son before his death.
“That’s what happened to families back then,” Heer said.
Lea remains buried in Broadway Cemetery, but Wainwright’s family moved his body to New York after the Civil War, according to Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.