FRIENDSWOOD
A new flood control district, possible bonds and coordinated smaller projects could help protect residents in Friendswood and League City from future deluges, officials said.
The Clear Creek Watershed Steering Committee members at a Tuesday meeting discussed mitigation projects and how to get money for different entities to make the ideas realities.
Hurricane Harvey’s epic floodwaters in late August 2017 devastated the region and damaged about 20,000 homes in Galveston County. Much of the flooding in northern Galveston County was along Clear Creek.
The creek’s watershed covers 166,000 acres, and about 80,000 acres of it is in Harris County. The rest are in Brazoria, Fort Bend and Galveston counties. Representatives from all counties and cities and drainage districts in the watershed are on the steering committee.
To mitigate future floods, the region needs to build large public works projects, but finding the money to fund such expensive projects is a challenge, members said.
Harris County is considering selling flood bonds to raise money for some projects in its 23 watersheds, said Myron L. Jones, Precinct 1 coordinator with the Harris County Flood Control District.
Jones is arranging a meeting for Clear Creek watershed residents in Galveston County, although he has not set a date, he said. The meeting could be at Friendswood City Hall in the next few weeks, he said.
Both Friendswood and League City have land overlapping into Harris County.
“We have a preliminary list of projects,” Jones said. “We want community input.”
A new flood control district separate from Harris County’s entity might be a good idea, said Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark, who is on the steering committee.
In 1995, members of the Legislature debated establishing the Clear Creek Flood Control District. In 1997, the measure went to voters who rejected it.
Clark has talked to mayors of cities north of Clear Lake about why the district vote failed, he said.
“They didn’t think it was a solid plan,” Clark said.
After Harvey, attitudes could be different now with residents who aren’t fond of paying another tax possibly being more receptive to find money for flood control projects.
“People want projects,” Clark said. “People want flood mitigation. Is there an appetite?
“If we are not willing to pay for something ourselves, how can we expect others to?”
Reviving the old House bill for a Clear Creek Flood Control District would have some obstacles, said State Rep. Ed Thompson of Pearland, who is not on the committee but attended the Tuesday meeting,
“My concern is with growth and if those metes and bounds are correct,” Thompson said.
Metes and bounds are a legal way of describing unusual shapes of land.
Clark wants to at least start a discussion, he said.
“This is a long-term plan,” Clark said. “It’s for the long haul. It’s going to take everyone being committed.”
(1) comment
Thanks Ken for taking the lead on this issue, it is much appreciated.
Andrew Aycoth
