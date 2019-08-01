GALVESTON
Tourism managers are about to launch a study probing resident opinions about tourism, an assessment that comes as Galveston leaders turn more attention to balancing the drive to lure visitors against quality of life for islanders.
Attracting 7.2 million visitors annually, Galveston’s tourism industry in 2018 generated $1.2 billion in both direct and indirect business sales, according to the park board.
Although the money benefits the city’s economy, many residents worry about increased traffic and other downsides of that booming economic sector.
The $130,000 survey is meant to determine exactly what residents think about tourism, Galveston Park Board of Trustees Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
The park board oversees beaches and promotes tourism and is heading the survey efforts.
“We’re managing an industry within the confines of a community and that creates impacts both positive and negative,” de Schaun said.
The goal of the survey is to minimize the negative consequences and leverage the positive to also benefit residents, de Schaun said.
The survey is a worthy exercise, in part because downtown businesses depend on tourism, said Trey Click, executive director of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
A place that’s appealing to live is also appealing to tourists, so maintaining that balance is important, he said.
“At what point do we go, all right, we really have to dial this down just a little bit?” Click said.
Managing tourist traffic is already on the minds of city leaders, city Assistant City Manager Rick Beverlin said.
“Part of it is really maximizing capacity,” Beverlin said.
The city would like to develop a mobile app that condenses the multiple applications people now must use to pay for various island parking locations, Beverlin said. The app would also help people find empty spots, Beverlin said.
The less time people spend driving around looking for a parking spot, the less congested the streets are, he said.
The city also wants to encourage people to park once and use public transit to get around the island, a practice that could be better utilized through mobile app functions, Beverlin said.
But tourism is likely to grow, said Willis Gandhi, president of the Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association.
“We’re always going to need more hotels,” Gandhi said.
He thinks residents are mostly concerned with a lack of affordable housing, which could be a problem compounded by the increasing popularity of vacation rentals, Gandhi said.
But community partners need more information, said Claire Reiswerg, co-owner of vacation rental company Sand ‘N Sea Properties.
“I don’t think we have all the data yet to point to vacation rentals as the reason there’s a shortage of affordable housing,” Reiswerg said.
The resident sentiment survey will be an important tool because of the significant effect tourism has on the island, Reiswerg said.
Galveston leaders recently have begun talking about targeting visitors who will spend more money on the island, instead of chasing larger numbers of visitors.
One strategy that’s been discussed is attracting more overnight visitors, who bring in on average $115 a person, rather than day-trippers, who spend an average of $49 a person, according to park board data.
There’s a lot Galveston could do to manage tourism in this way, including selective marketing and charging more for parking or other services, Click said.
The park board completed a study of islanders’ views on tourism in 2009, which found the majority of residents surveyed interacted with tourists only some of the time, according to the study. In 2009, residents showed support for island tourism, according to the study.
