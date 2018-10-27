GALVESTON
The city of Galveston could soon begin the search for another firm to review contractor Hou-Scape Inc.’s work at an unfinished Little League field project at Crockett Park.
The Galveston City Council voted Thursday to allow City Manager Brian Maxwell to take action to complete the stalled project, including paying up to $50,000 for a construction manager to oversee completion of the work at 5301 Ave. S, according to city council documents.
The city council also approved allowing Maxwell and the city attorney’s office to terminate the contract with Hou-Scape and sue the company, if they deem it necessary, according to the city council resolution.
“A decision has not yet been made about whether litigation is needed,” city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The city council received an update in executive session, which are out of public view, about the Little League field issue during its Thursday meeting, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“All options are open,” Yarbrough said. Whether the city continues with Hou-Scape or hires another contractor, the council’s actions allowed the city to be confident about completing the project, Yarbrough said.
In the resolution for a third-party construction manager approved Thursday, the city proposed Hou-Scape would pay half the cost, up to another $50,000, according to city council documents.
Hou-Scape has no interest in this, President Paula Hill said.
“I’m not going to do that,” Hill said. “I shouldn’t have to pay that. We’ve done nothing wrong.”
The city and Hou-Scape have contested quality of work on the fields and receipt of payments since the summer. The company contends the city owes it about $500,000 for materials and labor.
“It’s hard for Hou-Scape to pass along payments to our subcontractors and suppliers when we haven’t been paid from the city since May,” Hill said.
The city has said it has a credit on its account with the company for overpayment of materials, Barnett said.
The city on Oct. 22 released a request for proposals from other contractors to finish the project. Potential contractors have until 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 to submit proposals, according to the city’s bids webpage.
City officials have said there are less than 80 days of work left to do on the baseball complex, leaving open the possibility that the fields could be open by the spring.
The baseball fields were first proposed in 2015 and have been pitched as both a boon to island athletes and a part of the island’s plans to increase sports tourism. Construction began in 2017.
The city held a grand opening for the ballfields in June, with a lavish celebration featuring an appearance by the Houston Astros’ 2017 World Series trophy. However, the delays meant that island Little Leaguers couldn’t use the fields for their fall seasons.
