In a move that could help solve problems leading to a civil rights lawsuit, Galveston County plans to hire municipal court judges from Hitchcock to act as magistrates at the county jail.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote today on an agreement that would allow the county to hold magistrate hearings in which people are formally charged with crimes after being arrested twice a day, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said.
The county now holds only one magistrate hearing a day. The number of hearings is among the issues at the center of a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union filed against the county in April.
The ACLU argues some people spend longer in jail than necessary just waiting for a hearing and said the county should be holding as many as four a day. A magistrate hearing is required before a person can pay bail and be released from jail.
The idea of hiring Hitchcock judges is among several ways the county is addressing concerns raised in the lawsuit.
“We’re doing everything we can to get into compliance,” Henry said, although he doubted the county would ever get up to the number of hearings the ACLU recommends.
The county has five magistrate judges, although most of the daily hearings are held by just two of them. Henry serves as a magistrate judge five or six times a month.
The county can’t hire magistrate judges on its own because of state law, Henry said. But the law does allow the county to contract with acting municipal court judges to act as magistrates.
It’s not clear how much the county will pay Hitchcock. The county did not post a draft of the agreement with its agenda for today’s meeting.
The plan is not meant to be a financial bailout for Hitchcock, which is in a budget crisis in which city leaders are trying to cut $900,000 in expenses to balance the city budget, Henry said.
“It won’t do anything for the city of Hitchcock,” Henry said, although the city will get a little extra money from the deal. He could not say Friday how much money the amount was.
The Hitchcock City Council is scheduled to vote on the same agreement this evening.
The agreement may only be a temporary measure. The county will petition Texas legislators during next year’s state session to be added to a list of counties allowed to hire more magistrate judges on their own, Henry said.
