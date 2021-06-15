College of the Mainland's Gulf Coast Safety Institute Center for Risk Management was one of 11 organizations statewide to receive a safety education grant from Texas Mutual Insurance Co., according to the company.
The center, which provides workplace safety courses to employers, workers and the general public, received a $100,000 grant for the 22nd consecutive year.
