A day after the Santa Fe Independent School District told parents about a threatening text message between two high school students, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office explained why the threats didn’t merit criminal charges.
Amid high tensions in Santa Fe and other local school districts, the county’s top prosecutors said Friday that not every worrisome report out of local schools can lead to criminal charges.
“The safety of students in our community is of utmost importance, and our office works daily with the school district in Galveston County to investigate any potential threat,” Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady said. “When the evidence shows that a potential threat actually constitutes a terroristic threat under the law, then we file criminal charges against those involved.”
On Wednesday, Santa Fe school officials learned about a threatening text message sent from one student to another that contained a list of names of people that one of the students wanted to “kill.”
The district in a letter to parents on Thursday told parents about the threat and the investigation into it. In a separate letter sent to faculty and staff, high school principal Rachel Blundell detailed the threats more specifically, including the existence of the so-called “kill list.”
In its letter to parents, the district said the threats had been referred to the district attorney’s office. Prosecutors declined to press charges, the district said.
The two students faced “consequences” from the district, though officials did not specify what they were.
The decision not to prosecute the students for the threats concerned some parents, who felt it showed a lack of urgency or seriousness from prosecutors to address threats made against students. The threats announced at the Santa Fe school were the first made since the May 18 shooting that left 10 dead and as many as 13 others injured.
Concerns raised by parents after the school’s announcement prompted a public response from Roady’s office.
The district attorney’s office fielded calls from concerned parents for much of the day Friday, said Kevin Petroff, the county’s first assistant district attorney.
To prosecute a terroristic threat, the district attorney’s office needs to meet two criteria, Petroff said. A person needs to intend to communicate the threat to the person they’re threatening. The threat also needs to be imminent, he said.
Prosecutors judged the criteria were not met with the threats at Santa Fe, Petroff said.
Making a decision on whether to charge can depend on the language used, he said.
“It’s very different to say ‘I’m coming over to hurt you,’ as opposed to ‘These are the people I would like to hurt one day,’” Petroff said.
The latter statement wouldn’t merit a charge, he said.
That doesn’t mean the district attorney’s office isn’t concerned about threats at schools, Petroff said.
Under a new protocol established after the Santa Fe shooting, Petroff and Roady consider the evidence in all complaints about school threats, Petroff said.
The district attorney’s office has received and filed more school-related threat charges around the county since the Santa Fe shooting, Petroff said. He estimates prosecutors were filing charges two or three times a week since the school shooting.
Many of those charges are against juveniles, he said.
“We’re very concerned about high school students, especially at Santa Fe, making threats,” Petroff said. “We would love to charge. I would love to be able to have some control over these students, to be able to learn more about them, about their phones. But we cannot support a case, no matter how much we want to, if we don’t believe there’s sufficient probable cause.”
