A jury late Friday found a Dickinson man not guilty in the 2016 killing of a Galveston man whose mother posted signs and spent months urging police to investigate his death.
Keith Tarvin Andrews, 30, was found not guilty of one count of murder at the end of a trial that began Sept. 10, said Jeth Jones, a defense attorney representing Andrews.
“I think the jury got it right,” Jones said. “We’re pleased with the verdict.”
Prosecutors charged Andrews with the crime more than eight months after Christopher Williams, 37, of Galveston, was shot and killed in the morning of Dec. 5, 2016 in the 4000 block of Avenue G.
Officers at the time found Williams lying on the ground outside of a maroon vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Defense attorneys argued that Andrews wasn’t present during the night in question and a witness testified he was in Dickinson during the shooting, Jones said.
The person who called police the night of the shooting testified that the shooter was about 6-feet, 7-inches tall, while Andrews is a very short man, Jones said.
“Two witnesses came to trial and changed their story from what they initially told police that they saw Andrews as the shooter,” Jones said. “They testified that they did not see the shooting.”
Police also ran into issues because Williams’ mother, Sandra Walters, brought most of the people to talk to them and interfered with the investigation, Jones said.
Walters did not respond to a request for comment about the trial by deadline Monday.
But Walters, along with other friends and family of Williams, posted signs asking anyone with information about the death to call police.
Walters, in a previous interview with The Daily News, said she believes more than one person was involved in the killing.
Despite Friday’s not guilty verdict, the Galveston Police Department has closed the case, said Capt. Joshua Schirard, spokesman for the department.
Andrews told police he shot at Williams in an altercation two or three months earlier, but denied killing him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
