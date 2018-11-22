Despite recent setbacks in the development of a proposed $91 million bridge to Pelican Island, Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough said he thought a final plan to fund some sort of bridge would soon be in place.
That bridge might not include a rail link and might route traffic through Texas A&M University’s Galveston campus, however, which university officials had adamantly opposed.
“We’re going to get there,” Yarbrough said. “I think you’re looking at several months, as far as putting the final touches on the structure of a deal. Sometime in the first quarter of 2019, we ought to have collected things together.”
A plan Galveston County had been sponsoring hit a snag in September when the city announced it would walk away from the project because it couldn’t commit to a $50 million agreement to pay for part of the funding.
County officials proposed a 75-foot-high bridge that would be built north of the existing one and route traffic around the Texas A&M campus.
City officials still support the county’s proposed bridge, but are open to other possibilities, Yarbrough said.
“I guess I’m in the camp of taking a look at everything,” Yarbrough said. “The first choice would be to go with what we’ve been talking about, but sometimes what you want and what you can afford are two separate things. The reference would be to go with the route around A&M, but we are open to support any project that would make a deal.”
The possibility of extending rail to Pelican Island might be gone for the time being, Yarbrough said.
“It would be nice to preserve rail as a future option in the design,” Yarbrough said.
The existing Pelican Island Bridge was completed in 1959, and has been deemed obsolete and in need of replacement. Since 2013, local governments have been trying to plan a new bridge.
But several developments since then have helped cover some of the differences, Yarbrough said.
For one, the Galveston County commissioners in October requested $18 million in federal funding from the Houston-Galveston Area Council to help spur the project.
If granted, the money could be used as a local match to the $45 million the state already has offered toward the project, Commissioner Ken Clark said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
The Texas Department of Transportation has offered $45 million to help replace the existing bridge and requires a local partner to use the funding it has offered. The department has set several deadlines on the funding, the most recent of which the city didn’t meet.
But officials with the department Monday said the funding was still available.
The $45 million is still assigned to the Pelican Island Bridge reconstruction project for fiscal year 2021, said Danny Perez, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation.
The Galveston County Navigation District No. 1, a small taxing entity with the sole purpose of maintaining the existing bridge, confirmed its commitment to contribute $10 million to the demolition of the old bridge.
That $10 million figure for demolition is part of the $91 million estimated cost to construct a new bridge, Yarbrough said.
Galveston County also has already set aside $4.5 million for the Pelican Island bridge project as part of an $80 million bond package voters approved in 2017.
If the project secures all of the potential funding, that would leave about $13.5 million for the other interested parties to address, Yarbrough said.
Officials with Texas A&M University at Galveston, for instance, have indicated interest in the project and submitted a letter supporting the county’s bid for federal funding, but with the understanding that a new bridge would go around the campus, university spokesman Bill McClain said.
“A road with a proposed four lanes and increased industrial traffic with hazardous cargo poses a grave and serious safety concern for our students, staff and faculty, especially since the road would pass between residence halls,” McClain said.
McClain declined to say specifically how much the university would be willing to contribute to funding the project.
The city also is willing to contribute some money to the project, but doesn’t have a lot available after a district court judge ruled it must pay a disaster recovery contractor $15.7 million for work it did after Hurricane Ike in 2008, Yarbrough said.
Officials with the Port of Galveston also have voiced support for the project, arguing it could be a game-changer for Galveston and the county.
The Port of Houston Authority owns about 1,100 acres of undeveloped land on the island, and the Port of Galveston has 285 acres, including a 100-acre swath with 2,700 feet of channel-front property.
The delay hinders port officials in their ability to negotiate with tenants, Director Rodger Rees said in a previous interview with The Daily news.
Port officials for months have contemplated the possibility of moving Del Monte Fresh Produce operations from its home at piers 16-18 to Pelican Island, but now the uncertainty of a new bridge has stalled those negotiations, Rees said.
