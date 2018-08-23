LA MARQUE
More than 1,000 students displaced by Hurricane Harvey returned to school this week in a new campus — a temporary school built to house them for about two years until new campuses are completed.
La Marque primary, elementary and middle schools flooded during Hurricane Harvey and could not be reopened after the storm without extensive repairs, school officials said.
Just days after the storm, district officials were scrambling to find temporary classrooms for about 1,600 students and eventually settled on a plan to place elementary and primary students in Texas City schools and the middle school students in the La Marque High School.
The shift put a burden on children and parents, particularly when it came to transportation, said Tracie Steans, whose 7-year-old son, A.J., was a student at La Marque elementary, but last year had to ride a bus to Texas City Heights Elementary School.
Closure of those schools helped drive a bond referendum in which Texas City Independent School District voters — who reside in Texas City and La Marque — overwhelmingly approved issuing $136.1 million in debt to build four new schools, including three in La Marque to replace those damaged in Hurricane Harvey.
“I’m born and raised in La Marque,” Steans said. “I’ve been here all my life and just seeing the transition here, I’m so excited for it.”
CLOSER TO HOME
This week, elementary and primary school students returned to classes in the new building on Magnolia Drive in La Marque after spending last year at schools in Texas City.
“It’s closer to my home so that’s good,” said Gertrude Richardson, who picks up and drops off her granddaughter at elementary school.
Richardson had dropped her granddaughter off at Heights Elementary School last year and looked forward to having a shorter commute, she said.
Her granddaughter and other students were still adjusting to the new school, and it seemed things were still getting worked out about how to share the space, she said.
“It takes time,” Richardson said. “We have to give them time to get things going in a new space.”
Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas Coast on Aug. 25, 2017, but hovered over the region for days dropping about 50 inches of rain in some areas.
La Marque’s primary, elementary and middle schools had between 3 inches and 6 inches of water inside, depending on the building, district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
Initially, the district hired crews to begin working on the campuses, but, within weeks, the district determined repairing the aging schools could be more costly than building new, she said.
MAKESHIFT
In the meantime, students were attending makeshift campuses. For A.J.’s family, the transition was a logistical nightmare, Steans said. The family had lost three cars in the storm and at first didn’t have a way to get the child to school, she said.
They had to enroll A.J. in a day care that provided transportation to Texas City schools because, even once they were able to replace their cars, the earlier schedule conflicted with their work schedules, she said. It set them back an extra $300 a month, Steans said.
“It affected us in a major way financially,” Steans said.
A.J. stayed with his same teacher and classmates he’d started the school year with just days before the storm, which was a relief, his mother said. Their son adjusted to the school, but it did cause some issues initially, Steans said.
Other families struggled with the upheaval. La Marque resident and former school board Trustee Edna Courville had heard from many families about the difficulty caused by Harvey, both in terms of homes being flooded and their children being uprooted from their schools, she said.
“Harvey is not over for a lot of people,” Courville said.
The biggest problem she’d heard about was with transportation, she said. Students’ days had been extended by needing to take into account getting to and from their makeshift campuses, Courville said.
“Some of the children had to go to school so early and were getting home late,” she said.
COMMUNITY UNITED
But the community had come together after the storm to recognize the need for new schools by passing the bond, Courville said. The new La Marque campuses were expected to be completed in 2020, Tortorici said.
After a year at different campuses, this school year about 1,200 primary and elementary school students were going to be in a temporary school on Magnolia Drive in La Marque, Tortorici said. Middle school students remained at the high school, she said.
The district spent about $5 million getting the campus ready, all of which will be reimbursable through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, she said.
The campus has all the facilities expected of a school, including a library, cafeteria, gym and computer lab, Tortorici said. The students will attend the campus for two years while the new schools are being built, she said.
Having A.J. back in La Marque was welcomed news for his family, Steans said. The change would ease the morning routine and provide some stability until the new schools were built, she said.
“Last year, his school was really out of the way for everybody, so this is a big excitement,” Steans said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.