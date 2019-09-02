GALVESTON
Plans to kick off a traffic study to alleviate the effects of future Port of Galveston growth on residential areas and nearby businesses are moving forward this week with a review of qualifications for a consulting firm pending at this week’s Wharves Board meeting.
When a contract is finalized, the engineering firm will use computer modeling, traffic counters and cameras to assess traffic patterns on Harborside Drive, then engineers will work with port staff to develop a detailed plan for an interior roadway, traffic flow and signage improvements, Port Director Rodger Rees said.
Logjams along Harborside Drive around Galveston’s cruise ship terminals have raised questions about how increased cruise ship traffic will be managed with the addition of a third terminal, expected to be completed as soon as 2021. The new 200,000-square-foot terminal at Pier 10 will be dedicated almost exclusively to Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines ships. Royal Caribbean will pay about $100 million for its construction.
“We’re in the process of finalizing the contract with a qualified engineering firm to conduct the traffic study,” Rees said. “We expect to present a contract and budget for Galveston Wharves Board’s approval in late September.”
The yet-to-be-hired engineering firm will gather traffic data on Harborside and around Cruise Terminals 1 and 2, and will provide traffic forecasting to determine how to mitigate effects for additional cruise traffic for the proposed Royal Caribbean terminal at Pier 10, Rees said.
Based on data gathered, the firm will recommend a sequenced plan for an interior roadway about 3 miles long connecting to Harborside just west of 51st Street and running to about 22nd Street to accommodate cargo and cruise traffic, Rees said. That interior road will follow the lines of what’s known as Old Port Industrial Road.
Estimated cost for the western phase of the interior road is $14 million, according to the port. Funding sources have not been specified.
Crews have broken ground on the first leg of that road between 28th and 33rd Streets, a $2 million project funded equally by the port and the Texas Department of Transportation, according to the port. Work will include raising, paving and widening the road to three lanes and adding security fencing.
The port also is planning a new vehicle entrance for cruise passengers at terminals 1 and 2 that supply trucks for cruise ships will use as well, taking some traffic off Harborside, Rees announced in July.
A second leg of the interior road would run from the vicinity of 20th Street to Pier 10. That phase is still in planning stages pending the traffic study, Rees said.
Improving traffic flow along Harborside has been a major concern associated with cruise-ship expansion at the Port of Galveston since the cruise industry first took off on the island nearly 20 years ago. More than 1 million passengers make their way onto and off cruise ships at the port each year, requiring ever expanding parking spaces, guest amenities and safe pedestrian passage across Harborside, officials said.
An elevated walkway across Harborside, damaged badly during Hurricane Ike and closed in 2008, is scheduled to be refurbished and reopened at 25th Street, making it safer and easier for tourists visiting the downtown area to cross over to the waterfront and for cruise ship passengers to cross safely in both directions, Rees announced in July.
The $2.7 million project is expected to be funded by the city of Galveston’s Industrial Development Corp. An exact timeline for that project is not known but payment for a portion of the project is expected to be part of the development corporation’s agenda in September and October.
The refurbished walkway will be air-conditioned with escalators on each side and an elevator on the waterfront side for handicap accessibility, Rees said.
Signage, a walkway and landscaping will be included in the improvement project to encourage cruise passengers and visitors to Galveston to spend time at waterfront restaurants and attractions located between the cruise terminals and Pier 19, Rees said.
