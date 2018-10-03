GALVESTON
The state’s top insurance overseer will decide in two weeks whether to approve a proposed 10 percent hike in the rates coastal consumers pay for residential and commercial windstorm policies.
Texas Insurance Commissioner Kent Sullivan has until Oct. 15 to decide on a premium rate increase the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s board of directors recommended in July.
In the past two months, coastal advocates against the rate increases have petitioned Sullivan to reject the proposal.
A letter that 23 coastal legislators sent Sullivan last week called the increase an unfair added cost coming just a year after Hurricane Harvey devastated communities from Rock Port to Port Arthur.
“The adoption of a rate increase should be considered unfair, excessive and unreasonable until the current level of funding is proven to be inadequate to pay projected losses,” the letter states.
The letter also argues there’s precedent for Sullivan to reject a proposed rate increase. It points out that former commissioner Mike Geeslin disapproved a rate increase in 2009, shortly after hurricanes Ike and Dolly.
At the time, Geeslin found the rate increase “would only stifle the livelihood of those who are desperately working to rebuild their homes and businesses,” the letter states.
The insurance department closed its public comment period on the rate increase Monday.
The department had received 325 written public comments about the rate increases, a spokesman said.
About 190 of those comments were on preprinted postcards that opposed the rate increase, the spokesman said.
The agency also received a petition with 2,817 signatures opposing the rate changes.
The windstorm association managed more than 220,000 policies in 2017.
The association is the insurer of last resort for homeowners on the Texas Gulf Coast. The state legislature created the association to provide insurance to property owners who private companies refused to cover.
The windstorm association’s board passed the proposed rate increase in a split vote during a meeting in Galveston in July. The board cited the cost the association had incurred after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in August 2017.
The windstorm association received more than 75,000 Harvey-related claims, for which it paid a little more than $1 billion, according to the association. The association estimated its total losses from Harvey were $1.61 billion.
The windstorm association has raised its rates seven of the past eight years, for a total of almost 41 percent over that period.
Still, in a report published Oct. 1, the association said its residential rates were inadequate by 32.2 percent and its commercial insurance rates are inadequate by 37.3 percent.
If Sullivan approves the rate hike, it will go into effect Jan. 1.
