Surfers catch waves near West End pier Jan 3, 2020 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A surfer catches a wave near the Galveston Fishing Pier, 9001 Seawall Blvd., on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. About a dozen surfers paddled out on the west side of the pier to catch a few waves. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Galveston Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesCommunity leader was devoted to 'Redefining Black Fatherhood'Head trauma caused UTMB physician's death, autopsy findsTwo people discovered dead in Santa FeOne dead, two injured in crash on High IslandProbation officer accused of coercing, trading sex for bending rulesLeague City man dies after falling off boatFriendswood crash causes year's first traffic deathGalveston vacation rentals boom, become big tax generatorMan charged with murder over San Leon killingPolice still investigating deaths of two Santa Fe residents CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2019In Focus: Titans 35, Texans 14Photos: Texas City Christmas ParadeIn Focus: Broncos 38, Texans 24 CommentedPelosi's push for impeachment has been baffling (160)Christians must reject the notion of Trump the Chosen (88)Impeachment madness has to stop (88)Republicans are simply the party of Trump now (84)Democrats will have nothing left when impeachment fails (59)The Daily News should've known better (54)County GOP chairwoman's racist text prompts calls for resignation (52)Trump Republicans don't care about the Constitution (52)Cornyn, Cruz must keep oaths, vote to impeach Trump (51)We were warned by Ukraine during Obama's term (40)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.