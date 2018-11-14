Since 1989, a tree made entirely of colored lights has adorned the top of The Galveston County Daily News’ island building during the end-of-year holiday season.
This year, the Tree of Lights — a twinkling edifice that can be seen from the causeway by anyone crossing over to the island — will be set aglow Dec. 17, honoring those who have served and been served over the years by Hospice Care Team of Galveston County, the area’s only nonprofit end-of-life hospice care provider.
“For us, the Tree of Lights means several things,” said Joe Chapman, head administrator of Hospice Care Team Inc. “It’s there to inspire people when they go by to see the lights and be reminded of their loved one who may have passed but whose light still shines in memory.
“It’s there as a welcome sight to visitors. And it’s our biggest fundraiser of the year dedicated to paying for indigent care.”
In 2017, after Hurricane Harvey, the organization was unable to organize the fundraiser because of the urgency of using all staff and volunteers to continue providing care in the face of community upheaval. Daily News Publisher Leonard Woolsey took on the task of making sure the tree was erected and lighted, and has done so again this holiday season.
Over the past year, the situation has stabilized somewhat and the holiday fundraiser will go forward with the assistance of volunteers under the supervision of Hospice Care Team counselor and chaplain Rebecca Deaton, a licensed clinical social worker, Chapman said.
About 1,000 lights make up the tree, and this year a little more than 1,000 mailers have gone out asking individual donors to sponsor a light with a gift of $25 that will go, dollar per dollar, to providing services to the uninsured and indigent people at the end of their lives, Chapman said.
While most costs of patient care are covered by insurance, Medicare and Medicaid, Hospice Care Team spent about $161,000 in 2018 on unfunded care for some 20 patients in Galveston County.
“We anticipate caring for 30 next year,” Deaton said.
And while Hospice Care Team receives funding from the Moody Foundation and United Way for operating costs, Tree of Lights funds go strictly to providing indigent care.
Services include patient evaluation and care planning by a registered nurse, social services for family consultation, chaplain visits, hygiene and personal care by certified nursing assistants and pain-relieving medications and treatments.
Chapman, a registered nurse, said it’s important for those unfamiliar with hospice care to understand it’s not about giving up but about getting more help.
“We never do anything to hasten the end of a life, but we’re there when someone has reached a critical juncture and they and their loved ones need assistance providing comfort and care,” he said.
He pointed to a recent client in La Marque as an example, a man who worked in industrial construction all his life and was diagnosed while still in his 50s with advanced lung cancer with brain metastases.
“He had no insurance, so for-profit health care providers wouldn’t take him, but we did,” Chapman said. “His son wanted him to come to his house and needed help caring for him. He passed away just a few days ago, and during his last weeks he had medication, visits by a nurse and CNAs and a social worker. Our mission is to provide hope, health and comfort, whether someone is insured or not.”
As with all Hospice Care Team clients, the family was offered 13 months of bereavement services, if needed, following the man’s death.
“We’ll follow up every month,” Deaton said.
Donations of $25 per light can be made in memory of a loved one, in memory of someone who received hospice care, or simply as a gift by anyone interested in helping Hospice Care Team extend its services to as many in need as possible. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.hospicecareteam.org or call 409-938-0070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.