Saddled with an aged system that loses about half the water that passes through it, an outdated rate schedule and facing the effects of a tax rollback election, city leaders are considering significant increases in water rates.
Increasing the rates would allow the city to raise money and invest it in improving the water system, Mayor Keith Bell said.
“The city of La Marque has had aging infrastructure and lost a lot of water over the years,” Bell said.
“That's estimated at 50 percent loss in total today. Normal water loss runs anywhere from 15 to 20 percent, and anything over that is due to leaks somewhere.”
Past city councils never increased rates for fear of burdening ratepayers, Bell said. That task now falls to the current council, he said.
Council members deliberated water and sewer rate increases during a meeting Monday, but voted to defer action until a Nov. 21 meeting.
The council, like those in the past, is reluctant to raise rates for fear of burdening ratepayers, Bell said Tuesday.
The current water rate for residential and multi-family users is $8.53 for up 1,000 of water, according to the city.
The proposed rates for residential and multi-family users is $16.50 for each 1,000 gallons of water up to and including 2,000 gallons, an increase of almost 95 percent.
For residential and multi-family users of 2,001 gallons of water to 5,000 gallons would pay a flat fee of $7 a month plus $16.50 for each 1,000 gallons of water.
Residential and multi-family users of 5,001 to 10,000 gallons would pay $8.50 plus $16.50 for each 1,000 gallons.
Finally, for residential and multi-family users of 10,001 or more would pay a $10 flat plus $16.50 for each 1,000 gallons.
The city in the past subsidized maintenance and improvement of water and sewer systems by moving money from the general fund, which is fed with property taxes, Bell said.
That became less possible after a May rollback election cut the property tax rate from 55 cents to 47 cents on every $100 of taxable property value.
The council is conflicted about how to execute the rate increase without burdening water customers.
“I don’t see a way to reconcile our immense need without it being a bit painful,” Councilwoman Casey McAuliffe said Monday. “This plan is doing its very best to make it as amenable as it can be.”
McAuliffe and Councilwoman Kimberley Yancy were ready to move forward, Bell said. But Councilman Joe Compian, Councilman Michael Carlson and Bell wanted to phase the increases in gradually, he said.
The council is considering a 47.5 percent rate increase in the next year and perhaps splitting the increase over several years.
The council will continue discussion and vote on the item Nov. 21.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
