GALVESTON
The Port of Galveston is working on a project to develop environmentally beneficial shore power that would cut pollution and allow ships to save fuel, officials said.
The port will partner with Carnival Corp., CenterPoint Energy, Royal Caribbean Group, Shell Trading Company and Texas A&M University at Galveston to research installing shore power systems, officials said.
Shore power allows marine vessels to plug into the local electricity grid and turn off auxiliary engines while docked, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“Shore power is an effective way of reducing air emissions and improving local air quality,” Clear Seas, an advocacy group for responsible cruising, said.
The port has seen growing interest in powering docked ships with shore-side electricity, Port Director Rodger Rees said.
“As a Green Marine-certified port, we recognize shore power as an opportunity to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gases associated with maritime activities,” Rees said.
The Port of Galveston had almost 1,000 ship calls in 2021, officials said.
“We are in lock-step with Galveston Wharves’ vision for sustainable cruising,” Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, said. “Our Galveston cruise terminal is built with sustainability top-of-mind and will operate using 100-percent renewable, onsite energy.”
Carnival Cruise Line, which homeports three ships in Galveston, has pledged that any of its ships that regularly dock in Galveston will be able to connect to shore power when it’s made available.
"As we prepare to bring the magnificent Carnival Jubilee to Galveston next year, we could not think of a better time to work with the Galveston Wharves and our other partners to bring shore power closer to reality,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said.
Carnival Jubilee, which will arrive in Galveston in 2023, is an environmentally friendly 182,800-ton vessel capable of carrying as many as 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew members, company officials said.
The ship will be the first able to run on liquified natural gas to sail from Galveston. The Jubilee’s hybrid power system allows it to burn either liquified natural gas or traditional fuel, the company said.
It's the company's priority to bring environmentally friendly and successful shore power programs for the safety and benefit of Galveston and its community, Duffy said.
Texas A&M University at Galveston is conducting a study about the possibility providing shore power to cargo ships docked at the port.
The project is in early planning stages so no cost estimates have been calculated, officials said.
Shore power has been installed in more than 10 ports in the world, mostly in North America and Europe, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.