Only 250 people will be allowed to attend a hearing set for Saturday about a proposed coastal barrier on Bolivar Peninsula, federal officials said Friday.
That meeting is expected to be well-attended because of intense interest and concern the barrier has generated among peninsula residents.
Attendance at the meeting in Crenshaw Elementary School would be limited to about 250 people because of fire safety restrictions, Kelly Burks-Copes, project manager for the corps study, said.
Corps representatives will be stationed at the elementary school to help people who are not allowed inside the hearing, Burks-Copes said.
People not allowed inside the hearing will be encouraged to submit their comments in writing, either by mail or email, she said.
“We want to make sure that people don’t feel like they’re not allowed to make a comment,” Burks-Copes said.
The peninsula meeting was not part of the corps’ original public outreach plan. It was added after local groups, including the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, asked the corps to schedule a weekend hearing that vacation homeowners could attend.
More than 350 people attended a public hearing at the Galveston Island Convention Center on Wednesday evening, according to the corps. The island meeting was the best-attended of five public meetings that have been held about the barrier proposal so far.
The first four meetings were held in Winnie, Corpus Christi, Port Isabel and Port Lavaca. A seventh, final public hearing is scheduled Tuesday in Seabrook.
The public hearings are the only opportunity during the corps’ five-year study when people can in person submit public comments about the plan — including about where they think the barrier should be placed.
The corps also is accepting written comments about the barrier by mail or email through Jan. 9.
