A La Marque man was charged Saturday evening in connection with a posting on Facebook threatening “numerous people” would be losing their lives at churches in La Marque and Texas City, as well as at schools in the area.

J’Vonta Allen, 24, was arrested on suspicion of making a terroristic threat and creating public fear of serious bodily injury after an investigation of the online threat, according to a news release from the La Marque Police Department.

La Marque police Sgt. Shelby Samuelson declined to answer questions about the incident.

Allen was held Sunday on a $25,000 bond in the Galveston County Jail, the release states.

Aaron West: 409-683-5246; aaron.west@galvnews.com

Reporter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription