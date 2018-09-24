A La Marque man was charged Saturday evening in connection with a posting on Facebook threatening “numerous people” would be losing their lives at churches in La Marque and Texas City, as well as at schools in the area.
J’Vonta Allen, 24, was arrested on suspicion of making a terroristic threat and creating public fear of serious bodily injury after an investigation of the online threat, according to a news release from the La Marque Police Department.
La Marque police Sgt. Shelby Samuelson declined to answer questions about the incident.
Allen was held Sunday on a $25,000 bond in the Galveston County Jail, the release states.
